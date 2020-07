Dumba will miss Thursday's intra-squad scrimmage, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Dumba is coming off a disappointing 2019-20 campaign in which he failed to reach the 10-goal mark for the first time since 2014-15. The Minnesota blueliner figures to pair up with Jonas Brodin in the postseason, which should provide him the freedom to jump into the play in the offensive end and make him a solid fantasy option in DFS and pool play.