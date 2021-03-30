Dumba posted an assist, three hits and three blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Dumba was playing in his second game back after he missed three contests with a lower-body injury. The Canadian blueliner helped out on Kevin Fiala's game-tying goal in the third period, which forced overtime. Dumba has 12 points, 59 shots on net, 47 hits, 39 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 28 contests. He'll be an integral part of the Wild's defense corps on the ice, although he doesn't carry as much statistical value in standard fantasy formats.

