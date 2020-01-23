Dumba managed two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

Dumba set up the Wild's first two goals, with the lone helper on Jordan Greenway's first-period marker and the secondary assist on Mats Zuccarello's goal in the second. The 25-year-old blueliner is up to 16 points, 124 shots, 73 hits, 68 blocked shots and 37 PIM in 50 games this season.