Dumba posted a power-play assist and two hits in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Dumba had the secondary helper on Kevin Fiala's second-period marker. The 26-year-old Dumba has been far from consistent with five points in 12 games this year. The rearguard has added 31 shots on net, 24 hits, 12 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating.