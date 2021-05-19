Dumba scored a goal on four shots and blocked eight shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Dumba opened the scoring at 12:07 of the second period, but the Wild's lead lasted only 18 seconds before Jonathan Marchessault tied the game at 1-1. Beyond the goal, Dumba's eight blocks were a game-high total. The 26-year-old had 21 points, 75 blocked shots, 74 hits and 46 PIM in 51 regular-season contests. He's likely to fill a top-four role in the Wild's defense corps during the playoffs.