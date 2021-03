Dumba was plus-1 with three hits and one block in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Blues.

Dumba (lower body) was back following a three-game absence and logged just over 18 minutes of ice time on Minnesota's second pairing with Jonas Brodin. Dumba also saw regular duty on the penalty-killing unit. The 26-year-old has five goals and six assists in 27 games this season, along with a plus-8 rating, but owns just two helpers in his last seven contests.