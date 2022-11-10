Dumba scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and added four PIM in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Dumba put the Wild ahead 1:41 into the third period, and his goal was all they needed for the win. The defenseman snapped a 10-game point drought with the tally. He's had a rough start to 2022-23 with three points, 19 shots on net, 21 hits, 24 blocked shots, 17 PIM and a minus-5 rating in 13 outings. Part of that has been a byproduct of the Wild's overall struggles, but the 28-year-old isn't doing much to stand out, especially with virtually no power-play time. For now, Calen Addison and Jared Spurgeon seem to be head coach Dean Evason's preferred blueliners with the man advantage.