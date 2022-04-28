Dumba (upper body) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup with Calgary but may still be an option against Colorado on Friday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Dumba will be shelved for his 12th consecutive contest but appears to be nearing a return to the lineup. In total, the 27-year-old blueliner has logged just 56 games this year which will likely stop him from reaching the 30-point threshold for the fourth consecutive year. At this point, Dumba's 50-point 2017-18 campaign was the exception rather than the rule.