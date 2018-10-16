Wild's Matt Hendricks: Drops gloves in loss
Hendricks picked up a five-minute fighting major in Sunday's 4-2 road loss to the Predators.
Hendricks played fisticuffs with Zac Rinaldo in this battle between two enforcers. Penalty minutes are quickly fading into obscurity as a fantasy category, and that really takes away from a guy like Hendricks, who has accumulated 705 PIM over 584 career NHL contests.
