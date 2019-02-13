Wild's Matt Hendricks: Enters lineup Tuesday
Hendricks will suit up in Tuesday's home game against the Flyers, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
After being healthy scratched the last three games, Hendricks will center the fourth line. He's hardly a fantasy asset, however, as the 37-year-old has two points in 21 games this season.
