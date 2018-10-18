Wild's Matt Hendricks: Expected to miss 2-3 weeks
Hendricks is slated to miss 2-3 weeks due to a lower-body injury, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Immediately following the game, coach Bruce Boudreau told reporters he expected Hendrick's injury not to be too serious, but it appears that is not the case. Instead, the winger will miss at least six games -- although it could upwards of 8-10 depending on his timeline. Considering the Minnesota native is averaging just 8:30 of ice time in five games this year, his absence is unlikely to impact the vast majority of fantasy owners. The Wild will likely designate Hendricks for injured reserve in order to create space on the 23-man roster for a player to be promoted from AHL Iowa.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...