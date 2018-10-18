Hendricks is slated to miss 2-3 weeks due to a lower-body injury, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Immediately following the game, coach Bruce Boudreau told reporters he expected Hendrick's injury not to be too serious, but it appears that is not the case. Instead, the winger will miss at least six games -- although it could upwards of 8-10 depending on his timeline. Considering the Minnesota native is averaging just 8:30 of ice time in five games this year, his absence is unlikely to impact the vast majority of fantasy owners. The Wild will likely designate Hendricks for injured reserve in order to create space on the 23-man roster for a player to be promoted from AHL Iowa.