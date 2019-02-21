Wild's Matt Hendricks: Expected to play
Hendricks (upper body) is in the projected lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers, NHL.com's Dan Rosen reports.
Hendricks received clearance to practice Tuesday, which was the first indication that he might be an option Thursday. The 37-year-old veteran, who's notched two assists in 22 contests this campaign, will slot into a bottom-six role against New York.
