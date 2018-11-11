Wild's Matt Hendricks: Healthy but scratched
Hendricks (undisclosed) has shaken his injury but will be scratched for Sunday's game versus the Blues, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Hendricks being healthy allowed the team to reassign Matt Read to AHL Iowa. The 37-year-old has zero points in six games this year and remains far from the fantasy realm.
