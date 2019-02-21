Wild's Matt Hendricks: Healthy scratch Thursday
Hendricks will sit as a healthy scratch Thursday against the Rangers, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
It looked like Hendricks was set to make his return following a three-game absence due to an upper-body injury, but the recently recalled J.T. Brown was able to make it to the rink in time for puck drop and will take the veteran forward's spot in the lineup.
