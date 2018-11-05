Wild's Matt Hendricks: Likely returning Thursday
Hendricks (lower body) will probably return Thursday against the Kings, according to head coach Bruce Boudreau.
This effectively rules out Hendricks for Tuesday's game against the Sharks, but at least it gives us some sense of when to expect him to return. Of course, the 37-year-old had 13 points all of last season, and three shots in five games this year, so his return won't move the fantasy needle.
