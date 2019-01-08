Wild's Matt Hendricks: Playing time remains scarce
Hendricks isn't a lock to emerge from the press box even with Eric Fehr's (undisclosed) status up in the air, Sarah McLellan of the Star Tribune reports.
McLellan relayed from coach Bruce Boudreau that the Wild could recall a different forward from AHL Iowa ahead of Tuesday's road game against the Bruins. Hendricks is not a viable fantasy option having only played in 15 of a possible 41 games this season.
