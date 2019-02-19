Wild's Matt Hendricks: Progressing from injury
Hendricks (upper body) was cleared to practice, but won't play in Tuesday's game against Anaheim, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.
The 37-year-old suffered the injury Feb 12. and hasn't been able to see the ice since. Though Hendricks is closing in on a return, he's not a fantasy asset whatsoever, compiling just two points in 22 games this campaign.
