Wild's Matt Hendricks: Remains sidelined
Hendricks (undisclosed) won't play Friday against Anaheim.
Hendricks will miss a second consecutive game Friday, and he remains without a timetable for his return to action. The veteran pivot can be considered out indefinitely until he's able to return to practice with his teammates.
