Hendricks has garnered a one-year, $700,000 contract with the Wild, Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

This is the sixth different club that Hendricks has been associated with since entering the league with the Predators as a fifth-rounder (131st overall) in the 2000 NHL Entry Draft. He plays with a physical edge, but the Minnesota native has only accumulated 113 points (54 goals, 59 assists) over 581 career contests.