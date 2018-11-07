Hendricks (undisclosed) took a maintenance day Wednesday and is considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Kings, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Hendricks is reportedly just dealing with "bumps and bruises," so although his issue doesn't appear to be overly serious, it may force him to miss Thursday's contest. If he's unable to go, the Wild will likely recall a forward from their minor-league affiliate to take Hendricks' spot in the lineup.