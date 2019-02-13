Wild's Matt Hendricks: Suffers injury
Hendricks left Tuesday's loss to the Flyers with an undisclosed injury and didn't return, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Coach Bruce Boudreau had no update on Hendricks' condition after the game. Left wing Victor Rask was also hurt in this game, leaving the Wild strapped for depth if either miss time. Hendricks will be evaluated Wednesday, and there will likely be recalls from AHL Iowa if this issue lingers.
