Hendricks (lower body) was able to skate Saturday morning, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Hendricks appears to be making a big step in his recovery from a lower-body injury. It's been 11 days since the bottom-six pivot was hurt in a contest against the Coyotes, but he remains on the active roster versus injured reserve to signal that his issue is not severe. An early November return seems like the most realistic target for Hendricks.