Wild's Matt Hendricks: Takes a twirl on ice Saturday
Hendricks (lower body) was able to skate Saturday morning, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Hendricks appears to be making a big step in his recovery from a lower-body injury. It's been 11 days since the bottom-six pivot was hurt in a contest against the Coyotes, but he remains on the active roster versus injured reserve to signal that his issue is not severe. An early November return seems like the most realistic target for Hendricks.
More News
-
Wild's Matt Hendricks: Expected to miss 2-3 weeks•
-
Wild's Matt Hendricks: Avoids serious injury•
-
Wild's Matt Hendricks: Leaves with leg injury•
-
Wild's Matt Hendricks: Drops gloves in loss•
-
Wild's Matt Hendricks: Gets time on fourth line•
-
Wild's Matt Hendricks: Secures one-year deal with Minnesota•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.