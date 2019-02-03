Hendricks has tallied just one assist over six of 14 possible games for the Wild since the new year.

Although Hendricks dealt with an "undisclosed" injury earlier in the campaign, he's been healthy and hasn't been able to emerge from the press box as much as he'd hoped since the new year. The 37-year-old is averaging just 8:28 of ice time per game in the six games he's suited up in since Jan. 3, showing he has no real fantasy value for the remainder of the season.