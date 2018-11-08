Wild's Matt Hendricks: Unavailable against LA
Hendricks (undisclosed) won't play Thursday against the Kings, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Hendricks wasn't able to practice Wednesday or Thursday, so this news doesn't come as much of a surprise. At this point, the veteran pivot should be considered questionable at best for Friday's game against the Ducks.
