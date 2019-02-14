Wild's Matt Hendricks: Unavailable Friday
Hendricks is dealing with an upper-body injury that will keep him out of the lineup versus the Devils on Friday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Hendricks has frequently served as a healthy scratch this season, which has limited him to just 22 appearances. Without a consistent spot in the lineup, combined with the fact he is averaging just 8:59 of ice time when he does play, the winger won't offer much in terms of fantasy value even once given the all-clear.
