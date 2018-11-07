Wild's Matt Hendricks: Will play Tuesday
Hendricks (lower body) is in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Sharks, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Hendricks wasn't expected to play until Thursday, but Eric Staal is missing the game with an illness. The 37-year-old has played just five contests this season and has yet to record a point.
