Kiersted logged a shorthanded assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Capitals.

Kiersted first point with the Wild came on a Matt Boldy tally in the third period. The 27-year-old Kiersted is filling in as a depth defenseman while the Wild are missing a handful of regulars on the blue line. With no one expected to return Thursday versus the Blue Jackets, per Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News, Kiersted figures to remain in the lineup for at least one more contest. Over two appearances this season, he's racked up four shots on net and a blocked shot.