Kiersted signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Wild on Wednesday.

Kiersted had a goal, 29 points and 40 PIM across 64 outings with AHL Charlotte as well as an assist and two PIM in two appearances with Florida during the 2024-25 regular season. He contributed another eight assists in 13 playoff outings with Charlotte. The 27-year-old defenseman is expected to start 2025-26 in the minors, but he might get some time in the NHL depending on Minnesota's injury situation.