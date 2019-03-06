Wild's Matt Read: Drops to minors
The Wild assigned Read to AHL Iowa on Tuesday.
Read was emergency recalled to add depth since the Wild only had 12 healthy forwards. His services weren't needed, however, so he'll head back to minors. The Wild may look into bringing Read back up for its upcoming road trip to Florida starting Tuesday in Tampa Bay.
