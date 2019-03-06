Read was summoned from AHL Iowa under emergency conditions Wednesday.

Read wore out his welcome in Philadelphia, and he's been used sparingly with Minnesota since penning a one-year deal with the club in July of 2018. While he's produced 15 goals and just as many assists through 49 games for Iowa, Read's only averaged 11:32 of ice time through six top-level games this season. As a result, he shouldn't be relied upon for fantasy playoff action.