Read signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Wild on Monday.

Read appeared in 19 games with the Flyers last season and managed to score one goal, and he also appeared in 33 games for Lehigh Valley of the AHL and posted 16 total points. The 32-year-old has spent each of the last seven years with the Flyers, recording 87 goals and 100 assists in that span, but he will now return to where in played college hockey in Minnesota for his eighth NHL season.