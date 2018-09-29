Wild's Matt Read: Likely ticketed for AHL Iowa
Read was waived by the Wild on Saturday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Read fell out of favor in Philadelphia, but he signed a one-year two way deal with the Wild this summer. From a fantasy hockey perspective, it's never a good look when a veteran forward toils in the minors, and that happened all too often for Read in his final season contracted by the Flyers. Based on him being waived Saturday, it doesn't appear that he'll be bucking that trend despite a change of scenery.
