Read scored his first goal of the year in a 4-2 win over the Flames on Saturday.

Read was playing in his first game at the NHL level since Oct. 29. He added two shots, two hits and three blocked shots in the appearance. His stay in the NHL after Friday's recall is not expected to last long and his playing time is likely to be limited, but the goal may help to persuade coach Bruce Boudreau to give him a longer look.