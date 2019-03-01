Wild's Matt Read: Promoted to parent club
Read was recalled from AHL Iowa on Friday.
Read will likely only provide depth for Minnesota's back-to-back games against Calgary and Nashville on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. In the 32-year-old's last stint with Minnesota, he was a healthy scratch for two games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...