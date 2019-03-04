Wild's Matt Read: Recalled ahead of Tuesday's game
Read was recalled under emergency conditions by the Wild on Monday.
The call-up from AHL Iowa will hope to crack the lineup Tuesday against the Predators. Read has often served as a healthy scratch with the big club, also notching a goal for his only point in six games with the Wild this season.
