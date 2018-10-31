Wild's Matt Read: Sent to AHL affiliate
The Wild reassigned Read to AHL Iowa on Wednesday.
Read's demotion to the minors suggests Matt Hendricks (lower body) is likely nearing a return to the lineup. The 32-year-old winger will continue to be one of the first players Minnesota turns to when dealing with injuries up front, but he won't have any fantasy value in 2018-19.
