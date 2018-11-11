Wild's Matt Read: Shifts back to minors
Read was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Sunday.
Read was with the big club for two games but was a healthy scratch for both. The 32-year-old's return to minors could be a good sign for the health of Matt Hendricks (undisclosed).
