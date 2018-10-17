Wild's Matt Read: Summoned by parent club
The Wild recalled Read from AHL Iowa on Wednesday.
Matt Hendricks is currently day-to-day with a lower-body injury, so Read will likely fill in on Minnesota's fourth line if Hendricks is unable to go Friday against the Stars. The former Flyer has tallied one assist in three AHL appearances this campaign.
