Wild's Matt Robson: Signs with Minnesota

Robson signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Wild on Monday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Robson will join the Wild immediately, burning the first year of his freshly signed NHL contract. In 31 games at the University of Minnesota, the 22-year-old posted a 2.78 GAA and .921 save percentage, on his way to acheiving a 14-12-4 record in 2018-19. He's not worthy of any fantasy consideration at this stage of his pro career.