Boldy registered two assists in Minnesota's 5-1 victory over Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

Boldy's first helper came while Minnesota had the man advantage. He has 12 markers and 29 points in 37 games this season. Boldy entered the game averaging 3:39 of power-play ice, and he logged 4:06 in that role Wednesday. That's led to him recording 15 points with the man advantage this season, including five of his 10 points over Minnesota's last 11 contests.