Wild's Matthew Boldy: Big-game winger now Wild man, too

Boldy was drafted 12th overall by the Wild at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Boldy is a big, slick winger with a deadly release. Think Mark Stone or maybe James Neal (when he was good). Skating isn't his strength, but it shouldn't hold him back in the NHL. His puck skills are fabulous - he has big game ability. And he's solid in possession, especially on the cycle. But like so many young players, Boldy's consistency has been questioned. Sometimes he's the best player on the ice; sometimes he's invisible. But that will come. His inconsistency in junior can easily be explained by a massive growth spurt - from 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-2. Teenage boys can get gangly in the middle of something like that. Boldy is headed to Boston College where he will grow his game over the next few years.