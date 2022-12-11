Boldy scored a power-play goal on six shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

Boldy opened the scoring late in the first period, snapping a five-game goal drought. His goal held up as his second game-winner this season when the Wild completed the shutout. The 21-year-old winger has had some consistency issues in his first full season, but his overall line of 10 goals, nine assists, 80 shots, 24 hits and a plus-1 rating through 27 contests is solid enough to have a place in most fantasy formats. He's earned 11 of his 19 points with the man advantage.