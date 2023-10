Boldy registered an assist in Minnesota's 2-0 win over Florida on Thursday.

Boldy scored 31 goals and 63 points in 81 contests as a sophomore last season. The 22-year-old should play a key role with the Wild this season, serving as both a top-six forward and a member of the first power-play unit. It wouldn't be surprising to see him challenge the offensive career highs he set in 2022-23.