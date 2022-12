Boldy earned a power-play assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Boldy's helper led to the second goal for Mats Zuccarello, who ended up with a hat trick. A strong skater with a role on the primary man-advantage unit, Boldy is living up to the lofty expectations that followed his 12th overall selection from the 2019 draft. The second-year winger has 11 goals, 11 assists and 13 power-play points through 30 games.