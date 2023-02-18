Boldy delivered a power-play assist and was the shootout winner in Friday's 2-1 win over the Stars.

Boldy's helper counts as his 39th point of the season, tying his rookie output. His shootout goal in this latest contest was rather slick, as he delayed his shot and switched to his backhand at the last second. Drafted 12th overall in 2019, Boldy is quickly ascending the NHL ranks, and it seems inevitable that he'll evolve into a point-per-game player.