Boldy posted two assists, including one on the power play, in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Blues.
Boldy has three multi-point efforts through seven games in March. The 21-year-old winger also picked up his first power-play point since Feb. 26 with a helper on Joel Eriksson Ek's first-period tally. Boldy is up to 47 points (23 on the power play), 212 shots on net, 57 hits, 37 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 68 contests.
