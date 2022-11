Boldy capped the scoring during a 4-1 victory over the Canadiens on Tuesday.

Boldy, who appears to be growing into a bigger role with the Wild, connected on an empty-net goal Tuesday. The 21-year-old left winger has three goals the past two games. When Boldy, at 21 years, 208 days, collected two tallies against the Blackhawks on Sunday, he became the second-youngest skater in franchise history to reach 20 career markers. Boldy added three shots and a plus-2 rating against the Canadiens.