Boldy scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Boldy has two goals and eight assists in his last seven appearances, with a four-game interruption in his streak due to an upper-body injury. The rookie winger has had no trouble fitting in at the NHL level with 14 goals, 20 helpers, 94 shots on net and a plus-16 rating in 40 contests this season.