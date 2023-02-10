Boldy notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

The assist ended a three-game point drought for Boldy. The second-year winger has had five slumps of that length or longer this season, showing a bit of streaky scoring in a middle-six role. He's at 37 points (19 on the power play), 160 shots on net, 45 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 51 appearances.