Boldy scored two goals and an assist on four shots, fueling the Wild to a 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers on Thursday.

The first star of the game, Boldy scored both goals in regulation for the Wild with one coming on the power play. He would also pick up an assist on Mats Zuccarello's game-winner in overtime. This game extends Boldy's point streak to four games, with seven points in that span. On the season, the American forward has 16 goals and 36 points in 47 games.